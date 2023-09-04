LOTRO hopes to get the Mariner class in testing soon while DDO enjoys Vecna Unleashed questing

With last week’s hefty Update 37 out the door, Lord of the Rings Online can’t afford a moment to rest as it turns to the creation of this fall’s Umbar expansion. However, SSG said that it’s going to be putting out a big bug fix patch this week to address many of the issues that cropped up with the stat crunch.

The studio also said on last Friday’s livestream that it’s planning to get the new Mariner class into testing soon-ish. It also mentioned the possibility that before it goes onto the Bullroarer test server, some content creators may be granted an advance look.

Meanwhile in Dungeons and Dragons Online, everyone’s content to be questing in Vecna Unleashed while getting ready for the new raid. Both LOTRO and DDO are preparing to activate a full month of daily gold presents/dice rolls for their VIP players.