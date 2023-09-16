DC Universe Online begins testing a cursed Gotham City with Episode 46

Batman’s backyard is taking a beating in DC Universe Online’s newest outing. Episode 46: Justice League Dark Cursed went up on the test server this past week with an even gloomier Gotham City — if that’s possible.

Players who test Episode 46 out can partake in new open world missions in “Cursed Gotham City” starting at level 15, help out Wonder Girl defend against a theater attack, explore a house of mystery, and team up with others for the new Hecate’s Magic raid.

The studio said that the update will contain a new type of currency, Cursed Skull augments, the Brand of Hecate artifact, and an ally in the form of Zatanna, the Mistress of Magic. The patch also lays the groundwork for this year’s Witching Hour Halloween event.