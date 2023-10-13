Wizard101 continues its Wallaru zone teases, Pirate101 promises another content update by year’s end

The monthly newsletters for Pirate101 and Wizard101 are out now, and they’re mostly continuing to point at things that have already been released or are soon to be released. That is to say that there’s not much big news right now, but there are still some points to note.

In Wiz101, the continued talk of the town is the upcoming Wallaru zone, which continues to be teased on a special site, this time with in-character travel blogs of the zone from one Boris Tallstaff. Otherwise the game is continuing to celebrate its 15 years during its latest KI Live broadcast and a commemorative animation.

The KI Live stream also had a little something for Pirate101 players, as it offered a tease of another content update headed to the MMO by the end of this year. Otherwise the stream notes that devs will be focusing on bug fixing for the time being, and its newsletter primarily focuses on last week’s Sinbad Chapter 3 update.

