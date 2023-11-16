Blue Protocol JP details new content, features, and double the hotbar buttons arriving November 22

Hungry Blue Protocol newshounds are once again feasting on information shared from Bandai Namco, which has recently wrapped up its latest developer livestream to talk about new features, content, and adjustments coming to the Japanese version of the MMO on Wednesday, November 22nd.

According to a fan translation on Reddit, next week will introduce lots of locations and instances including two new survey dungeons, two more exploration fields, a new arena, a new raid, and more time attack and score attack activities. The stream also offered some looks at upcoming events and gacha goodies.

One of the arguably bigger additions in this patch will be the introduction of a “palette swap” feature that effectively lets players swap between two sets of four hotbar buttons for a total of eight skills; the feature is demonstrated in the video at the 37:38 mark and looks a lot like the hotbar swapping function that’s in Phantasy Star Online 2. Incidentally, this means that the drop rate for beta skills is effectively going to double.

The patch will also introduce a wide assortment of feature adjustments including better survey dungeon drop rates, clearer stat details on adventurer cards, a couple of specific tweaks for Blitz Lancer and Aegis Fighter classes, and new gacha ticket rewards for adventurer boards, among other things. Naturally this doesn’t provide any spotlight on what Amazon Games’ western release of the MMO will have, as it’s still slated to launch sometime next year, but fans are once more being forced to look eastward for information.

