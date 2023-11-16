World of Warcraft previews its next patch update, Seeds of Renewal

It’s been like half an hour since the last World of Warcraft update and we still haven’t heard about the plans for the next patch, what’s up with that? For that matter, what the heck is up with Gilneas – weren’t the Worgen planning on taking that spot back at some point? Surprise: The upcoming Seeds of Renewal update is addressing both of these things by telling you that the next update is in development and promising to make Gilneas reclamation a major feature. Time to take back the kingdom!

Meanwhile, players can look forward to new dungeon companions to explore Dragonflight dungeons at their side through leveling content, new character customization options for Trolls, Draenei, and Warlock demons, and new activities within Traitor’s Rest for both solo and group players. There’s no expected release date just yet, but it is bound for testing this week, so take from that what you will.