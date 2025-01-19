Elder Scrolls Online offers a chance to earn 10 years’ worth of previous event rewards January 23

Did you think the 10-year-anniversary for Elder Scrolls Online was over? Not so fast, friend, because the MMORPG is kicking off one last hurrah that references the major milestone, which will let players rake in a decade’s worth of past rewards in one omnibus of an event.

The Pan-Tamriel Celebration is once again an event that’s about completing specific tasks to earn goodie boxes full of rewards, though this time around the activities are far more wide-reaching, such as completion of any delve, slaying any final dungeon boss, and completing any incursion event, among many others. The event doesn’t have any specific DLC requirements, but naturally those who have purchased prior DLCs or are active subscribers will have more content options.



Reward boxes earned from participation bundle up things like crafting materials, transmute geodes, an all-new style page, or a random reward from any of the MMORPG’s prior celebrations based on what location characters are located. Even more goodies are being handed out like item replicas earned from doing things like fishing or dark anchors, some new goodies purchased from the impresario, and additional event vendors at various locations in ESO that sell returning rewards for event tickets.

Whether this is enough of a smokebomb to divert your attention away from the game’s update cadence changes is for you to decide; we’re just here to let you know that this is happening from January 23rd to February 4th.