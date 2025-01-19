Cubic Odyssey is Gaijin’s new sci-fi voxelbox, boasting optional co-op and launching this year

Minecraft plus No Man’s Sky seems to be a permanently hot genre mash-up right now, and Romanian studio Atypical Games is getting in on the trend with its upcoming multiplayer game Cubic Odyssey, published by War Thunder studio Gaijin Entertainment. The devs call it an “an open-world adventure where a player explores vibrant planets, crafts tools, builds vehicles, takes on diverse quests, and fights the Red Darkness as the epic story of saving the galaxy unfolds before them.”

“Cubic Odyssey starts right after a crash landing on the surface of a distant planet,” Atypical and Gaijin say. “A player mines resources, refines materials and builds everything from tools and outposts to vehicles and starships that give access to free exploration of the galaxy. Every star seen in the sky or space is the light of a star system. Each star is orbited by planets filled with life, with shifting day-night cycles, bustling NPC cities, pirate outposts, and dangerous ruins waiting to be discovered.”

“The ultimate goal is to stop the Red Darkness, a galactic infection that mutates wildlife, consumes planets, and threatens all living beings. […] The game features seamless ground, air, and space traversal, with a brief slice of this experience shown in an announcement trailer. Experience warp jumps between star systems, cruise at a blazing fast speed between planets, use the planetary speeders to travel on planets, and explore the underground caves on foot.”

Definitely take a look at the graphics, as it leans more on the voxelbox Minecraft side than the NMS retrofuturist realism side.

Note this is not really an MMO; at one point in the PR, Gaijin calls it a “single player premium game” but later mentions it has the “optional co-op” you’d expect from a game like Minecraft or No Man’s Sky: “Players can join forces with others in an optional co-op mode to take down massive enemies, initiate orbital laser strikes, or build cooperative megastructures.” Likewise, on Steam, the game is flagged single-player with LAN co-op and specifically refers to “fun co-op gameplay.”

Expect it on PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S later this year.