The MOP Up: RIFT gets some surprising API improvements

Already we’re checking off the “something positive happens for RIFT” square in our 2025 bingo card, as Gamigo’s team invested some time improving the MMO’s event API for players to use.

“We have an important update to share about the Event API, generally used for event trackers, such as YARET,” said the developers on Discord. “The way the Event API now works is vastly the same as it used to be, simply some cleanup was done on external services that the API depended on and set it up to work internally and hopefully more stable than before.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Albion Online released a new launcher on January 14th. Spiffy!

Wakfu tested its first content patch of 2025: “The first update of the year brings the Misty Isle and Nox to Wakfu. And that’s not all! You’ll also get a revamp of the build management interface and lots of other surprises.”

Vendetta Online’s January 11th patch includes “new third person improved mode default on touch, many fixes for Android on both TV and mobile, iOS has fixes coming for localized support, and better gamepad support.”

Skull and Bones fixed a bunch of bugs on January 14th in preparation for its next content release.

Elsword added more mod skills to five of its characters: Elsword, Rena, Eve, Rose, and Laby.

Fortnite is dredging up memories of Rock Band as it revives its Fortnite Festival music mode for console players, featuring local multiplayer.

Uncharted Waters Origin added the new Admiral Elizabeth Shirland and introduced its Investment Season system, while Uncharted Waters Online went into Chapter 4.5 of its Seven Wonders Saga.

Ultima Online migrated many of its servers to new hardware over the course of last week.

Star Trek Online put out a lore piece about faction leaders and the Borg.

Eterspire added controller support with Patch 23.0!

No, AdventureQuest 3D isn’t shutting down — that was just a prankster.

Zombie MMO Persist Online dropped a new patch, saying, “We’ve fixed bugs in the Safehouse feature, improved skill tooltips, balanced training missions, and made several quality-of-life enhancements.”

Sky is going into Season of Radiance on January 20th: “The Season begins on January 20th with the arrival of the Radiance Guide. Follow them to the new Dye Workshop in Aviary Village, where they’ll teach you everything you need to know about using dyes in Sky.”

A community mod for CSGO eight years in the making was abruptly “retired” from Steam without any reason given.

PUBG Battlegrounds is jumping ahead a season: “Spring Fest returns with a new Greek Mythology theme, offering players the Crafter Pass packed with progressive weapon skins, Chromas, and special crafting items inspired by iconic mythical creatures. Unlock a new custom lobby skin and more festive surprises throughout the event.”

Publisher 2K shut down WWE 2K23’s servers after only two years, leaving only the 2K24 iteration up and running.

Party Animals is coming to PlayStation 5 soon: