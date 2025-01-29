Star Anvil opens $50K Kickstarter for its third Secret World tabletop RPG

No, Funcom hasn’t made any big moves on The Secret World MMORPG franchise lately and didn’t even rouse itself to celebrate the game’s 12th birthday last year – but fans are keeping the IP alive.

As readers will recall, in 2021, Funcom granted a player team called Star Anvil Studios the right to develop a Secret World tabletop RPG. The team raised over $150,000 with a 2022 Kickstarter for the TTRPG, which launched and shipped in 2024, followed by a second Kickstarter to port the game to the Savage Worlds ruleset. This week, Star Anvil has opened its third Kickstarter, this one for an expansion book for the original, focused on the North America setting.

“The Secret World – North America is a sourcebook for the Secret World RPG. Within these pages, you’ll find the continent’s conspiracies and horrors, as well as the innerworkings of the Illuminati, who have claimed the region as its headquarters. Discover the cryptic underworld of North America! Explore new cities, fascinating legends, cryptids, and battles being fought in the shadows. Join the front lines in the war between those who want to destroy the world and the factions that scheme to control it.”

The new cities are Mexico City, Tampa, and Vancouver, so this really is a North America book; the new classes are the Mystic, Boston Witch, and Operative.

As we type this, the team has raised around $29,000 of its $50,000 goal; it doesn’t close out until February 22nd. The cheapest buy-in (for just the PDF of the two main books and your name in the credits) is just $30, though some of the packages with way more stuff run all the way to $300. Physical books can be printed through DriveThru RPG once again, though, for folks who want that. The studio does have three stretch goals set up, with the first at $55,000 being a companion supplement on talismans, so keep an eye on those as the campaign progresses.