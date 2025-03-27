Vampire survivalbox V Rising will launch its 1.1 update, Invaders of Oakveil, on April 28

We’ve finally got a map and a plan for V Rising’s first big post-launch update: It’s called Invaders of Oakveil, and it’s launching April 28th on both Steam and PS5.

The vampire survival box officially launched out of early access last May with the release of Ruins of Mortium – which we loved, by the way, as did 5M other people, apparently.

“For centuries, the Oakveil Woodlands went untouched by man, its nature flourishing,” Stunlock Studios intones in its reveal today. “That peace has come to an end. A ruthless force has infiltrated from the sea: fierce warriors bound to Megara, their Serpent Queen, corrupting the land and twisting the abundant life into fuel for their deadly weapons. Enter Oakveil, uncover the forbidden alchemy of the Venom Blades, and claim their power before it’s too late.”

Players can expect the new Oakveil Woodlands biome, custom arenas and duels, new weapons, new spells, new castle features, quality-of-life tweaks, and a combat overhaul: