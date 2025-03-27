Elder Scrolls Online’s Fallen Banners DLC arrives to console players with an active subscription

This week has brought the option for console fans of Elder Scrolls Online to delve into a pair of new dungeons provided they have an active subscription to the MMORPG. The Fallen Banners DLC is now available to players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 players, and just as with the PC and Mac version before it, its two dungeons are accessible only to those with ESO Plus membership with promised “additional ways to access this content [that] will be made available” later in the year.

Obviously this update brings on all of the things that PC players have been enjoying such as the Lep Seclusa and Exiled Redoubt instances that are the tentpole attractions, though all console players get the base Update 45 additions like visual improvements to starter zones, faster mounts, a rework for crafting champion stars, some UI updates for the map and disguises, and better mundus stone boon visibility.

On the subject of the aforementioned methods for players to access DLC content without paying for a subscription, ZeniMax Online Studios says those details will be shared during 2a 025 ESO Direct broadcast scheduled for Thursday, April 10th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. In the meantime, console subbers have some new dungeons available to them.

Update 45 and the Fallen Banners Dungeon Pack has officially arrived for @Xbox and @PlayStation! 🎮 Console players, what are you most excited for?

