SWG Legends celebrates fifth anniversary with double XP weekend and brand-new biennial festival

One of the biggest Star Wars Galaxies rogue servers is celebrating a birthday today: SWG Legends is turning five years old. The in-game celebration includes a weekend of double experience, so if you’ve been thinking about leveling up a new character or switching to a dramatically different profession or even just grinding out your pilot expies, this is a smart weekend for it. Players can also look forward to multiple live events and giveaways, plus the Days of the Aned-Kla festival, a new biennial event for the game based out of Mos Entha on Tatooine.

“The Days of the Aned-Kla is a brand new and unique festival celebration that only occurs every other year. When it’s underway, you better act fast as this celebration only lasts for 16 days. Once those 16 days have past, the Aned-Kla will depart, along with the activities they’ve brought with them to Mos Entha. Over the course of this festival, you will come face to face with the Togorian species and learn about this mysterious Aned-Kla by completing daily quests, stocking up a brand new limited time in-game currency you can use to redeem for new items and artifacts from their world. Remember to get in while you can as these visitors wont be here long.”

A dev blog from the staff teases the upcoming release of the Bespin expansion – which we’ve previewed already – as well as the Jedi Themepark, another overhaul for player cities, new space content, and yet another exclusive new planet: Felucia.

With this recent restart, our Five Year Anniversary Update is live! Double XP has been enabled for the weekend. Please make sure to update via the launcher and read the patch notes and other details here: https://t.co/ska9V1ttIB!#SWGLegends #StarWarsGalaxies pic.twitter.com/np0q7zEEas — SWG:Legends (@SWGLegendsStaff) February 26, 2021