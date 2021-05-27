Elder Scrolls Online’s in-game lockbox item earning system won’t ship with Blackwood

Reminder: Endeavors will not be launching immediately with Update 30 and #Blackwood. You'll be able to start using the new system in mid-June when the next Crown Crate season starts. https://t.co/XWJFDpWhLi Stay tuned for more details! — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) May 25, 2021

Whether you are for buying Elder Scrolls Online’s crown crates or not, you can’t deny that there aren’t some sweet goodies lurking in those lockboxes. And if your desire to acquire them is greater then your wallet, then Blackwood was set to be good news, as it was intended to introduce an Endeavors system that will allow players to earn crown crate items through in-game activities. However, that rollout won’t actually happen the same day Blackwood hits but rather a few weeks after Blackwood’s launch.

And speaking of Blackwood, the June expansion will roll out a new 12-player trial called Rockgrove for the community to conquer. It’s all about fighting your way through a pyramid of cultists to put a kibosh on their dark ritual.

Blackwood is launching on PC June 1st, with the console edition happening a week later on June 8th.