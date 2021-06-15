Final Fantasy XIV plans its next Producer’s Letter for July 9

It hasn’t been that long since the Final Fantasy XIV digital fan festival, has it? Long enough that it’s time to get producer and director Naoki Yoshida back behind the camera for another session of talking about the game, at least. Or almost long enough, as the next live letter from the producer has been scheduled for July 9th, meaning that there’s just a little less than a month’s time before we get new tidbits of information and likely more details about the smaller patches before the expansion launch.the broadcast will start up at 10:30 a.m. EDT.
Source: Official Site
You know, I hadn’t actually looked at what time it was at until I read this article. Then I went to double check because I’m like “That’s an unusually friendly NA time for a Live Letter lately…” and that’s when I saw what time it was at and all.
Its during the 14 Hour Broadcast, and the Live Letter part of it itself is at 10:30 -PM- Eastern. So yeah, it makes more sense as to why Yoko Taro is there and the timing and everything now.