Final Fantasy XIV plans its next Producer’s Letter for July 9

It hasn’t been that long since the Final Fantasy XIV digital fan festival, has it? Long enough that it’s time to get producer and director Naoki Yoshida back behind the camera for another session of talking about the game, at least. Or almost long enough, as the next live letter from the producer has been scheduled for July 9th, meaning that there’s just a little less than a month’s time before we get new tidbits of information and likely more details about the smaller patches before the expansion launch.

Advertisement

Of course, as this is one of the “smaller” letters, the actual voiced dialogue will only be available in Japanese, with the slides of information having English translations for worldwide viewers. So if you’d rather wait around for fan translations to trickle out, that’s entirely understandable. If you want to watch the whole thing despite not understanding it (or you speak Japanese and thus will understand it perfectly), the broadcast will start up at 10:30 a.m. EDT