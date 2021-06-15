Final Fantasy XIV plans its next Producer’s Letter for July 9

It hasn’t been that long since the Final Fantasy XIV digital fan festival, has it? Long enough that it’s time to get producer and director Naoki Yoshida back behind the camera for another session of talking about the game, at least. Or almost long enough, as the next live letter from the producer has been scheduled for July 9th, meaning that there’s just a little less than a month’s time before we get new tidbits of information and likely more details about the smaller patches before the expansion launch.

Advertisement