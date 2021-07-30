Lineage 2 Revolution’s Valakas’ Fury expansion marked the opening of two new servers

The Lineage franchise is having one heck of a summer thanks to the revitalization of Lineage II with the impending Aden server, but Lineage II isn’t the only game under the Lineage umbrella that deserves a look-see, as Lineage 2 Revolution is busy tearing up mobile too. The Netmarble-backed mobile spinoff MMORPG rolled out what it’s calling its second expansion pack, Valakas’ Fury, last week.

“Season 2 of the expansion pack adds four new expansion heroes – Pan, Miro, Liza, and Elizabeth – alongside a new 25-player Valakas Raid, and a new Expansion Temporal Rift themed after the expansion pack. In addition to various improvements players can look forward to thanks to community feedback on the first expansion pack: Antharas’s Rage, beloved Player vs. Player (PvP) battlefield, Hero Honorable Battlefield will also return for players to experience during the expansion season.”

The company opened two new servers, one in North America and one for Europe, just a week ago and is currently running a month-long experience boosting event.