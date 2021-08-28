Guild Wars 2 teases next End of Dragons elite spec reveal, promises more info on skiffs

It’s telling how hungry Guild Wars 2 fans are for more information about End of Dragons that a silhouette of a kneeling figure clutching a broadsword is sending them into a speculative frenzy.

Apparently, this will be the next elite spec revealed for the expansion, and everyone’s trying to figure out in advance what it is. Some of the more popular opinions include a broadsword Thief or Revenant, but we’ll learn the truth when ArenaNet decides to tell us.

We’re also waiting on more information regarding those skiffs and fishing systems that the studio teased a little while back. For that, you’ll want to mark your calendar for September 10th, when the devs will share details and gameplay of both of those systems.

On the community side of Guild Wars 2, one guild has raised $6,100 to help the Cure Rare Disease charity by holding a fashion contest. Fashion is not just the true endgame, it’s the cure as well!

Some of you noticed a mysterious figure in the #GuildWars2 anniversary post we shared earlier this week. It looked something like this. #GW2EOD #EndOfDragons https://t.co/xXmsnMHLqg pic.twitter.com/5Fvxu3DMGa — Guild Wars 2 (@GuildWars2) August 27, 2021