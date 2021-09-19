The MOP Up: Ravendawn’s PvP system goes down in infamy

Ravendawn’s newest dev blog tackles the meat and potatoes of the MMO’s player-vs.-player conflict. Basically, the game is trying to pave the way for open world player killing with an infamy system. It’s never been done right before, but hey, maybe the 1,000th time is the charm?

“The Infamy System is what keeps the devious and the justified apart. Infamy is earned in Ravendawn by committing murder to another player,” the team explained. “Infamy will go down by committing useful deeds around the game world, some of these being charitable, others being nefarious.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Kindred Games announced that it had to delay Swords ‘n’ Magic and Stuff’s housing update due to bugs that it discovered. The good news is that the game is planning on hosting a Halloween and Christmas event in the coming months.

Military MMO shooter Enlisted started testing the Battle of Tunisia campaign: “Italian and British infantry, ground vehicles and aviation debut in Enlisted and the battles will now take place on the beautiful North African maps. There are also a number of new features available to players including trench digging, smoke artillery strikes and controllable motorcycles and boats.”

PvEvP shooter Scavengers started selling its newest season with an additional character (Rin), 90 curated items, and some more weapons.

Wakfu is making some drastic adjustments to its battlefields system, as people simply aren’t playing them.

Mu Origin 2 announced a new cross-server guild battle mode called Integrated Server Guild Battleground: “At the Integrated Server Guild Battleground, only the top 128 Guilds that have donated the most Battleground Badges can participate, and rewards of the Integrated Server Guild Battleground will be sent to their in-game mailbox after the event ends.”

If you like shooting things all good and stuff, Paladins has your new best friend:

She may work for money, but she makes her money work for her — with the latest equipment to complement her skills. You may try to take cover, but not even solid cover can save you from Saati, the Trickshot. pic.twitter.com/6mhW6KQgis — Paladins: The Game (@PaladinsGame) August 17, 2021

PUBG: Battlegrounds pushed out a new patch and survivor pass that included the P90 SMG weapon, Porter truck, and new Trunk system:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line