Temtem eyes a full release sometime next year but exercises caution ‘in case the world implodes once again’

It’s been a while since we checked in on Temtem, the creature collecting MMO that’s been in early access since January of last year on PC and December 2020 on PS5 for a cool $40. Readers will recall that the game has made a number of updates over the course of that time, adding new Tems, locations, and features, while also being extremely non-committal to a full release window, even going so far as admitting that its roadmap doesn’t match with reality.

Fast forward to last week and the devs at Crema are still non-committal to a full release, but a tweet did indicate plans for launch sometime next year. Of course, that could change if a global pandemic once more throws a spanner in the gears. “We have to be careful with dates in case the world implodes once again, but as soon as we have definite, solid dates, we’ll share them with all of you,” promises the tweet.



In the meantime, fans of the game are anxiously awaiting the release of the Arbury region while the game itself has seen some patches over the course of July, tweaking things like instrument delay, tournaments, and new technique animations in addition to overall bug fixes. When the game does fully launch, it is eyeing arrival on PC and all current consoles including PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch.

We're looking at next year for the full release, if everything goes well and according to plan! We have to be careful with dates in case the world implodes once again, but as soon as we have definite, solid dates, we'll share them with all of you 💚 — Temtem 🌲 Arbury when (@PlayTemtem) September 22, 2021