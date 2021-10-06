Blade & Soul brings its Blade & Ghoul events around for another season of Halloween fun

It’s the spookiest time conceivable for Blade & Soul once again as the annual Blade & Ghoul events roll onto the live servers once more. Take part in a variety of events starting today and running until November 10th, ranging from polishing up some ancient lamps for treasures like festival coins to helping close rifts to a parallel plane in Moonwater Plains. We’re sure that all of it will feel sufficiently spooky when you’re in the midst of it, of course.

Advertisement