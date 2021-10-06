Blade & Soul brings its Blade & Ghoul events around for another season of Halloween fun

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Glade and bhoul.

It’s the spookiest time conceivable for Blade & Soul once again as the annual Blade & Ghoul events roll onto the live servers once more. Take part in a variety of events starting today and running until November 10th, ranging from polishing up some ancient lamps for treasures like festival coins to helping close rifts to a parallel plane in Moonwater Plains. We’re sure that all of it will feel sufficiently spooky when you’re in the midst of it, of course.

If you need something spookier, perhaps the new challenge of the Forest of Echoes dungeon will be enough to hold your attention, complete with new achievements for clearing the dungeon during the challenge season. There are also changes to the rewards for Act XI story completion and a few other quality-of-life improvements along the way, so players who feel spooky or just want to enjoy a better experience should all peruse the patch notes.

Source: Official Site
Advertisement

No posts to display

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please Login to comment
  Subscribe  
Subscribe to: