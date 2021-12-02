Lost Ark posts Sorceress preview trailer, addresses gender-locked classes

Amazon and Smilegate have dropped yet another video for the long-delayed Lost Ark, this time featuring the Sorceress class. She’s one of the 15 classes planned for the initial western launch, with a total over 20 that will eventually make it into the game, but the Sorceress dropped in Korea only last summer, so it’s still fairly new to the franchise overall.
“The Sorceress wields powerful magic based on three elements (fire, ice, and lightning) with spells that can deal area damage,” the studio says. “They can easily handle multiple enemies helping them dominate the battlefield.”
The devs did make a quick note about gender-locking in the blog today:
“From the earliest days of Lost Ark’s announcement in the West, we heard players’ feedback about gender locked classes loud and clear. While not every class in the game currently has a male and female counterpart available, we wanted to be sure to include those that do early on. In the future, Smilegate RPG will be creating more counterparts for classes that are still gender locked, and we will bring these to Arkesia in time.”
We’re still anticipating launch early next year, but in the meantime, we get pretty trailers, so that’s not so bad.
I thought Lost Ark was about dinosaurs or something…
…yeah, I haven’t been paying much attention to this game since a regular sending us screens of riding stacked up mounts some years back. And thus my interests in this went poof. >.<
I don’t get why Asian game companies do the gender-locked thing.
To be fair, its not limited to just Asian game companies.
Diablo 2 was gender locked
Path of Exile is gender locked
Even the unreleased Last Epoch is gender locked.
Really, it comes down to time and resources. Not having full genders for each class is literally the company taking a shortcut to save on production time and money. Some would say getting to play sooner, than later, makes it ok.
With Lost Ark, however, its been released for 2 years now in the East, so there really isnt a good reason that they havent gone back and done it completely in that time. Or, adapted any new classes to have both from the start.
I thought about this when I played D2R and I think why D2 or POE doesn’t bother me is that in those games your gender doesn’t seem to matter much. There’s no super slut revealing outfits or shrill voice “Heeeeeeeeeeyaaaaaaaaaaa!” with every attack and all the other usual tropes that come out of Asian/KR games’ female characters. Like 99% of the time outfits I choose to wear in POE look virtually identical whether I’m playing a Duelist, Shadow, Scion or Witch and your character says almost nothing past leveling.
Diablo 2 is pretty much a hundred years old at this point and in Path of Exile your ‘class’ is largely cosmetic given how their skills system works.
Why does old excuse it? (answer: it doesnt)
as for PoE… there may have been a time long ago when class didnt matter… but now it absolutely does. Especially with ascendencies.
The most common excuse, and really it’s pretty reasonable, is that it takes just as much time to develop a new gender as it does a new class basically. The only thing that’s the same is the actual spell/skill effects where everything else character wise (animations, voice, wardrobe, etc) are all duplicate work.
There’s also likely statistics backing up like X% of people play female characters in SKR where X is so high that it makes little business sense for them to expend the development work. It’s only when they then decide to farm cash from the NA/EU audience by translating their game and releasing it over here that they run into it being an issue.
Cutting corners/costs.
So in the end, it’s not as pretty reasonable as some would have us think…
Funny how the only gendered classes they did change were male to female. I wonder why? /s
Almost like the parent company was located in south Korea or something…
They’ve added opposite gender options for classes of both genders. Male martial artists (previously exclusively female), and female gunslingers (previously exclusively male) that I know of.
Zero male casters is a big no thanks for me so we’ll see if I’m still even somewhat interested by the time they eventually get around to adding one in.
This also means that Summoner is not part of the launch lineup and will release some time after.
Yep – a bummer for those that wanted to have Summoner as their main class at launch, exciting for those that were settling on Summoner because Sorceress wasn’t planned for launch at the time.
This means that out of the 3 casters in the game, only 1 will be playable at launch (bard is a support class and while it’s fun it’s not great for post 50 progression solo as a first character).
I’ll reserve my judgement about smn vs sorc till it shows up on RU later this month and I’ve taken it for a spin, but the lack of choice is a bummer regardless.