Final Fantasy XIV posts a new tribute to Endwalker from Sia ahead of early access

All right, now Square-Enix is just flexing. Yes, this is official now. Why? Because there’s a new music video on the game’s official YouTube page from Sia. Yes. Sia did a song in honor of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker heading into early access tomorrow. This is a real thing that happened.
The fact that the song in question is a cover of “Fly Me to the Moon” is, in some ways, even more telling than it would be if it were a totally original song.
So, yes. Square-Enix is entirely flexing its muscles here, and if you’re fond of the game, you will probably be overjoyed about this fact. If you are not fond of the game, you will probably have different feelings, although it’s hardly the first game that’s had major celebrity projects come out recently or in the further past. Either way, check out the music video just below.
Let them flex. This is their moment of triumph. They’ve earned this as much as certain other people have lost it.
uh, it’s not even live yet! Wait to see if they can keep the servers up on the first two days of pre-release many companies failed to do it!
They have already said its going to be a fight with log que’s and I wouldn’t doubt some server crashes along the way with emergency maint.
I mean before the huge influx of new players the game was already riding near capacity alot of the time. Now that there is even more people due to all the people fleeing WoW and other games they have pushed the hardware upto 11 on a 1-10 scale. I imagine the new expansion is going to bring in even more people pushing already full servers past there limits. Its just a waiting game for new hardware to add new more actual servers.
I enjoyed that! Reminded me of the intro songs to James Bond movies(which I love). Thanks for sharing this with us.