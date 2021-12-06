Final Fantasy XIV suspends housing demolition in response to login queue issues

It can be rough logging into Final Fantasy XIV at the moment. The early access period for the game’s fourth expansion, Endwalker, has resulted in notable queues, with a week of free subscription time already offered as compensation for the login queue issues. As another part of the game addressing the congestion issues, automatic housing demolition has been suspended as of yesterday, so even if you can’t log in you needn’t fear for the fate of your home.one less thing to worry about if you’re stuck in an unmoving queue.
Source: Official Site
Advertisement
LEAVE A COMMENT