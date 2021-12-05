Final Fantasy XIV breaks Steam concurrency record, offers free sub time as queue compensation

If it isn’t already obvious, Final Fantasy XIV has a lot of people trying to play the new Endwalker expansion, which opened up to early access for those who pre-ordered this past Friday. How many people? Drawing data from Steam specifically, the MMORPG has hit a new concurrency high on that platform, cresting over 94,000 players as of yesterday according to both SteamDB and Steam Charts. For context, the last time the game hit a new high-water mark on Steam was in July 2021, with over 64,000 players in the wake of World of Warcraft’s poorly regarded June update. (We do note here that it’s generally accepted wisdom that most of XIV’s players do not play on Steam, but it’s a useful metric nonetheless.)announced that all players will be getting seven free days of subscription time as recompense when the expansion officially launches on December 7th. Furthermore, that free subscription time could be extended depending on how long server congestion persists.
“Across the FFXIV service as a whole, the number of simultaneous logins has reached the hardware limit, and as a result, logging in has required an extremely long time, especially during ‘peak hours’ when we tend to see increased player activity. For this, I am truly sorry.”
In the meantime, Yoshida’s post offers some explanations on why certain login errors are occurring as well as some timetables of peak hours for each region in order to help players schedule their play time. A separate post from Yoshida also elaborates on other issues that have arisen like miscalculated XP earnings that end up rewarding less XP than announced, Paladin class gear being undyeable when it should be, and NPCs floating in the air or walking on water when they are following player characters; that issue requires a patch that is currently being worked on.
Free sub time is a classy move. I still think these games should’ve done that for the month of lockdown last year.
Back to work tomorrow so unlikely to see any FFXIV until the evening queues drop to around 1500. On the other hand, I’m atm 86 and have come to the conclusion that ‘Alice in Wonderland’ is a rather dull and unimaginative story by comparison…
Got to the halfway point in the 4th zone though with about 17 hours played so can’t complain. I also was BiS so still haven’t had to replace gear and i’m overlevelled just from the MSQ and a few fates waiting for the first trial to pop and i’m seeing some people who were playing catchup in shadowbringers hitting the “you must be Xilvl to continue” wall so i could be doing worse.
Overall outside the queue the only thing close to bugs so to speak are one moment at the start when you walk with npcs around sharlayan one npc was suddenly 10 feet in the air like a fallout npc and the world map when selected via the quest log was showing areas that are meant to be hidden at the start which i assume will get sorted out at the official launch.
Aside from that so far so good when you can get in. Only thing i can point out as an issue is the same old: too many people with chocobos out around fate bosses and quest npcs forcing them to load in way slower. But 8 years in i don’t actually think they can fix that particular spaghetti code and its just up to players to think about spending a Ghysal Green vs being a dick even if its not intended.
Seriously the Sage quest npc in middle la noscea was invisible on consoles due to the hundred off players and hundred odd chocobos loading in.
If you log in early morning in NA 6:00 am eastern to about 9:00 am the queue is like 20 even on a large server like Gilgamesh.
I feel for the 2002 errors but with population and everyone trying to get in it’s like a do’s on the login servers and feel bad for people that have to fight it. But once in game it’s butter smooth.
It’s all very themepark: The line sucks but the ride is good.
It’s ranged from 35 to 4000 for me, depending on time of day. That 2002 error has been a major pain but if I get back in game right away, I keep my spot thankfully.