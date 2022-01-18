Final Fantasy XIV details the rewards from its clown-filled Halloween event for January

We’ve never been given an explanation for why, exactly, Final Fantasy XIV has delayed its Halloween event this year until… well, very shortly now. The event kicks off on January 20th, which is just weird. But hey, if you want to dress up like a clown, the event has you covered, as revealed in the latest official blog entry previewing all of the various rewards you can get from the event. Yes, that includes the clown outfit and clown facepaint, if you feel the need to really get down as a clown.

Advertisement