Betawatch: TitanReach is dead and gone, we are not shocked

We bid farewell to TitanReach this week, but not for the usual reasons wherein a game moves out of testing; it’s because the game is now gone forever in a purge of all official accounts and the like, complete with an announcement that the game would have pivoted to the NFT grift but won’t now because it has ceased to exist. Wow, who could have seen this coming? (We did. From the beginning.)
Other beta news is less grifty and less shady:
- Galahad 3093 is currently running a beta test that will last through Monday, February 21st, which should be plenty of time for people to enjoy some hero-based mech action.
- Palia is ready to begin alpha testing, but it won’t set a date for it. It’s just shy, maybe! That’s plausible, right?
- Conan Chop Chop is actually a thing that’s happening on March 1st. That’s not a joke! Any more, we mean. It’s actually got a date.
- Last but not least, Ashes of Creation is talking about griefing while promising a look at character creation soon. That’s not shy.
We do, of course, still have a full list of games in testing down below; it’s just had one game removed because it turned out it was run by scamming liars who wanted to get involved in another scam. Yay! If something down below turns out to have been slipped quietly into a different test state than what we have listed, let us know in the comments.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Early access
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Lost Ark: Closed beta
Mortal Online 2: Closed beta, launching January 25th
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta, beta planned for March 10
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Closed beta
Wild Terra 2: Early access