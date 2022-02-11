Star Citizen bundles together previews of icon, location, and ship updates in latest video

Those who follow Star Citizen’s regular video digest series are familiar with the sprint report, the rapid-fire update segment that sometimes caps a video’s latter half. In this week’s video, it’s an all sprint report edition, running through a cornucopia of previews for various in-development features. Here’s some of the highlights.

The video offered a look at some visual clues indicating alternate pathways through the upcoming Pyro system’s outposts. Players will want to keep their eyes peeled for cables running along the walls that lead to ceiling catwalks or floor entrances hidden beneath moveable crates.

A look at reputation icons was provided, and while that on its own isn’t particularly exciting, there were icons for new reputations such as kidnapping, smuggling, and hauling. The video notes that these are work in progress and might not all be implemented, but it does promise more mission types are coming.

Several ship previews were included in the sprint, with a look at updates to the Vulture, the Hull A, and a deep look at the Merchantman. All of these ships are in various stages of completion; the Hull A is “intended” for Alpha 3.17, the Vulture is “intended” for later this year shortly after salvage gameplay is added, and the Merchantman is still in whitebox.

A variety of locations were previewed throughout the video, including executive offices in Orison (that have an unspecified gameplay-related function), derelict ship pieces, landing pads on space station outer rings, and abandoned and decaying outposts.