Final Fantasy XIV previews its next patch on March 4

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Savagery!

Can you believe it’s been about three months since Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker arrived? Because it has been. That means it’s time to start talking about what’s coming with patch 6.1 that’s currently targeted for some time in April, and that’s going to start happening as soon as this Friday. Yes, the first live letter for the game’s next patch arrives on March 4th at 6:00 a.m. EST. That might seem a little early, but considering that the past few live letters have been timed for international viewers, we think this makes a certain amount of sense.

Of course, even if you do want to watch, you’ll have to deal with the fact that this live letter will not feature live translations from Japanese to English, so all of the information you’ll be getting will be from the slides (which, as always, feature text in both languages). Still, you can be sure that the information will be readily accessible once the letter itself happens. So steel yourself for more revelations once Friday rolls around.

Source: Official Site
Advertisement
Previous articleRuneScape introduces Abyssal Slayer creatures, Old School RuneScape makes more Group Ironman improvements

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments