Final Fantasy XIV previews its next patch on March 4

Can you believe it’s been about three months since Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker arrived? Because it has been. That means it’s time to start talking about what’s coming with patch 6.1 that’s currently targeted for some time in April, and that’s going to start happening as soon as this Friday. Yes, the first live letter for the game’s next patch arrives on March 4th at 6:00 a.m. EST. That might seem a little early, but considering that the past few live letters have been timed for international viewers, we think this makes a certain amount of sense.

