Star Citizen takes a closer look at the Hull A cargo hauler and various in-development locations

It’s time yet again for a Star Citizen video digest offering up peeks of features in development. This week’s episode kicks off with a look over the Hull A, one of the game’s first pure cargo haulers. The preview looks through all of the amenities and features of the ship, noting its arrival to alpha 3.17 and vaguely alluding to how its functionality will improve once work on a cargo refactor is complete.

The second half of the video features a location-based sprint report that offers tours of new clouds over planet Hurston, a look at the upcoming Maria Pure of Heart hospital, and various in-process locales for the Pyro system such as space-based POIs, a tree that’s native to the system, skybox work, and a number of shops and other venues that are dripping with run-down outlaw messy charm (peep those highly detailed trash piles). The full video is after the break, as is Pico, who has the hot dogs.



You need some hot dogs?

