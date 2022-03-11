Star Citizen takes a closer look at the Hull A cargo hauler and various in-development locations

By
Chris Neal
It’s time yet again for a Star Citizen video digest offering up peeks of features in development. This week’s episode kicks off with a look over the Hull A, one of the game’s first pure cargo haulers. The preview looks through all of the amenities and features of the ship, noting its arrival to alpha 3.17 and vaguely alluding to how its functionality will improve once work on a cargo refactor is complete.

The second half of the video features a location-based sprint report that offers tours of new clouds over planet Hurston, a look at the upcoming Maria Pure of Heart hospital, and various in-process locales for the Pyro system such as space-based POIs, a tree that’s native to the system, skybox work, and a number of shops and other venues that are dripping with run-down outlaw messy charm (peep those highly detailed trash piles). The full video is after the break, as is Pico, who has the hot dogs.

source: YouTube
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $400M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
