Black Desert revealed PAX East party, weekend preview stream, and latest PC update

So what are you doing at 4 a.m. EDT Saturday? Sleeping, I hope. But if not, you’ll want to tune in to Black Desert’s next CalpheON stream, during which we can only presume you’ll be getting even more of a look at April 6th’s Eternal Winter expansion.

Pearl Abyss is further planning an in-person meet-and-greet event at this year’s PAX East in Boston called Voice of Adventurers for a “select” number of players. To be invited, you first have to be in Boston that weekend, of course, and then submit a story about your gameplay and be selected for the event and afterparty.

As for the game itself, this week’s PC update is a 1GB whopper, with quality-of-life adjustments for the farming, Gyfin Rhasia Decimators, the UI, privacy mode, and the battle arena.

“Tachros, the Skill Instructor of Velia, has come to the Battle Arena so you can more conveniently change skill add-ons and skill presets. You can now meet “Battle Arena Skill Instructor” Tachros in the Battle Arena anywhere to learn skills, as well as change skill add-ons and skill presets. We had our concerns about the Battle Arena becoming bigger and bigger to replace the roles that villages play. We thought it’d be more meaningful to draw out the most usability since skills are factors that directly affect combat. This decision was made based on the feedback we received from many of our Adventurers across multiple regions. It might seem a bit late, but we hope this update is still meaningful.”