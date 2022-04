Final Fantasy XIV’s new Hatching-tide event will offer you all the eggs you can eat

In the wake of the Final Days (which were not particularly final after all, but we suppose the Final Fantasy series isn’t very familiar with what the word “final” means), Final Fantasy XIV would like to offer you a nice egg in this trying time. Actually, it’ll offer you all the eggs. Yes, one of the rewards from this years’ Hatching-tide event is a new emote all about eating eggs, which means that you will be able to stand in places and just eat eggs as long as you want. The true endgame.

Players can also a new egg-based bunny minion (possibly to provide all the eggs that you’ll be eating) as well as a new egg mobile and egg basket for housing decorations (so you can stand next to them while eating eggs). In summary, egg. Enjoy the egg celebrations starting on April 13th , widely agreed by eggologists to be the eggiest day of the year.