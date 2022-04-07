Blade & Soul releases its Celestial Path update on April 13

April showers bring May flowers, but April updates in Blade & Soul bring a renewed Celestial Basin and a return to the Soul Arena. Well, maybe not every April update for the game, but this April update for the game is bringing exactly that when it arrives for the game on April 13th. Let’s be real, how many times can you renew the Celestial Basin? The answer is apparently “at least once,” so you can expect new quests, new bosses, and perhaps most importantly new rewards for all of the above.

Players will also be able to explore a new second season of the game’s Battle Pass as well as the new Master Pass, so if that’s exciting for your particular way of playing the game (and paying for it), you have plenty of reason to be excited about new challenges to take on. Throw in the returning Fortune’s Favor event and you have plenty of stuff to run, punch, and slash your way through for the month of April.

