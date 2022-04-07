Blade & Soul releases its Celestial Path update on April 13

April showers bring May flowers, but April updates in Blade & Soul bring a renewed Celestial Basin and a return to the Soul Arena. Well, maybe not every April update for the game, but this April update for the game is bringing exactly that when it arrives for the game on April 13th. Let’s be real, how many times can you renew the Celestial Basin? The answer is apparently “at least once,” so you can expect new quests, new bosses, and perhaps most importantly new rewards for all of the above.

