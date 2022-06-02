Lost Ark’s summer roadmap includes one new advanced class every two months

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0
Why do we even have that lever?

It’s weird to consider that Lost Ark only launched less than four months ago, which feels like a lifetime somehow. Yet the team at Amazon is still racing to catch the western version of the MMOARPG up with its Korean counterpart.

This focus is at the core of a new dev blog outlining the summer roadmap for the game. One thing that players can look forward to starting this season is a new advanced class rolling out every two months for the remainder of 2022 as a way to keep interest in the MMO high. The first of these coming in July is the Arcanist.

Having a steady flow of content releases that include advanced classes during Lost Ark’s first year in the West will help support the long-term health of the game,” Amazon said. “While the specific advanced class schedule is not set in stone, we can say we’re planning to release the first 21 advanced classes before other new, or future, classes.”

Other plans in the works include level-boosting events, several raids, a single-player 50-level dungeon called Thronespire, and challenge abyssal dungeons.

Source: Lost Ark
Advertisement
Previous articleDiablo Immortal launches on mobile and PC today with hellacious microtransactions
Next articleGuild Wars 2 delays Harvest Temple strike mission challenge mode to June 28

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments