Albion Online deep-dives Into the Fray’s castle overhaul and dynamic event system

When we covered Albion Online’s teaser video for Into the Fray yesterday, we assumed it would be the last hype trickle before the launch next week – and we were wrong. Sandbox Interactive dropped yet another video today, and it’s a lot more than a teaser, as Game Director Robin Henkys hops into the comfy chair to talk about castles and dynamic events.

The rework of castles in the update is sweeping, with overhauled graphics, new tactically minded layouts, better capture mechanics, handy demolition tools, and a new reward system for capture: Castles spawn chests that include might levels and season points that will ideally make smaller guilds more competitive. The new dynamic events activities UI, on the other hand, are meant to give players a clear view of what they can do in the sandbox at any given time.

Into the Fray launches on June 8th; the preview video is below.