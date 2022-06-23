EVE Online kicks off a new Proving Grounds event that’s all about close combat

While EVE Online definitely features a lot of ship-to-ship combat, it is generally not combat that involves close-range options. Indeed, this new Proving Grounds event will still not feature the closest possible combat options like ships ramming one another, deploying grappling hooks, or your character climbing out of the control pod to smack the other ship with a really long stick. But with turret range decreased by 50% and range falloff increased by 50%, you’re going to need to get much closer for your weaponry to make an impact.

