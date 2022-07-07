Old School RuneScape discusses Amascut raid, player bans, and game modes as the Arena soft launches

The devs of Old School RuneScape came together last week for a roundtable discussion about several topics, and for those of you who missed the initial broadcast, Jagex has once again put out a summary post that transcribes the whole affair, broken up into individual topics.

The stream brought up various hot topics within the OSRS community, leading off with the third-party client crackdown. The discussion notes that thousands of players received bans as a result of the matter and that additional action may be taken against those who used unapproved clients to earn combat achievements or Infernal Capes. The devs further talked about how the client crackdown affects other content like the Theatre of Blood and Amascut.



The roundtable moved on to PvP-related matters, explaining why Bounty Hunter isn’t being brought back yet (it’s a matter of balancing the activity’s rewards), offering thoughts on Last Man Standing mode, and sharing more about the Wilderness boss rework among other topics.

Talk then moved on to game modes, highlighting some of the potential new modes included in a recent player poll. Results of the poll were described as “polarizing,” with lots of players for or against every choice on offer, while the devs talked about modes they’d redo and whether creating temporary game modes would cut into regular updates of the game itself.

On the subject of regular game updates, yesterday saw the soft launch of the PvP arena as promised in an earlier newsletter. The release post outlines how to start the mode, the various match types, and Arena-specific armor stats. The soft launch will also see the Arena rewards shop open but unavailable to use; any reward points earned during this testing period will be removed when the Arena fully launches.