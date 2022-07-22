Betawatch: Ship of Heroes invites you into its housing beta

Ship of Heroes wants you to visit a house. Specifically, it wants you to visit its house, as it is opening up its housing beta starting this weekend for a whole week. Who doesn’t like a good housing test? Who doesn’t want to play with options, build a monstrosity of a living space, and then watch it blow away like dust in the wind? Look, the point is fun housing testing.
Meanwhile, in a sneak attack, it’s other beta news!
- World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has moved into its second phase of alpha testing. That was quick! Wrath of the Lich King Classic is also shuffling its test focus a bit.
- Do you have questions about Nightingale, especially its beta? Good news, the studio making the game has answers. The short version on that beta one is “third quarter.”
- Remember Camelot Unchained? Of course you do. It has some animation and siegecraft updates to share alongside the St’rm race. No vowels to share, though.
- Last but not least, Past Fate is eyeing early access at some point in August. Why, it’s very nearly August now! That’s soon.
And now we bid you adieu, and also bid you to check the list of games in testing just below. We also bid you to let us know if something has jumped test phases without us noticing, and we bid you to let us know if we missed something in there by accident. Coincidentally, we have also bid on the lovely housing lot up for sale in Ship of Heroes. It’s all coming together.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access (August)
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access