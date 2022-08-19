Star Citizen details revamps and extra features coming to Kareah space station and Klescher prison

Long-time players of Star Citizen are likely very familiar with the locations of Kareah and Klescher in Stanton, and while most of the devs are focusing on the game’s new Pyro system and its “road to 4.0,” other developers are circling back to Stanton in order to update these older locations according to the latest episode of Inside Star Citizen.

The first half talks about the Kareah space station, which was originally abandoned by Crusader Industries and became a PvP hotbed for a while as criminal players went there to wipe their crimestat and lawful players went there to shoot them good. However, things have since cooled off at the location as crimestat hacking was added at other locations.



The devs are seeking to bring Kareah back to prominence, with the potential for lawless-leaning players to not only hack away their crimestat but also get their hands on some potentially lucrative illegal goods when they kill a station security chief and steal an access code. To encourage PvP, the game will offer law-abiding players automatic bounty hunting missions that grant rewards for clearing out invading players when Kareah’s defenses are lowered to a certain point.

The second half of the video offers up details about extra gameplay coming to the Klescher prison location, such as the opportunity to kill troublesome inmates and get lowered sentence time as a reward, the addition of items that can be found in the mines and traded in, and a new series of missions that will have players working with an outside NPC who wants jobs done within the prison. Timing for when these revamps will arrive wasn’t provided, but fans can at least look at CIG’s line of thinking in the video below.