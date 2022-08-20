Star Citizen answers player questions about ship and vehicle progress in latest video

Star Citizen’s regular Star Citizen Live video is back for another week, and this time around it’s all about vehicles, as the devs came together to answer a wide variety of player questions. Here are a few of the highlights.

The devs want a landing assist UI to come back, but not in the form it originally was in; “something […] to give you that spatial context without you having to go into an external camera view.”

The size of a ship doesn’t necessarily matter in terms of career path. The devs do note that smaller ships can be stepping stones towards larger craft, but there are some things that smaller ships can do that larger ones can’t.

When asked about what tech hurdles need to be cleared to add capital ships, the devs replied with mention of optimization work, a desire to make capitals more than just something that’s larger and slower, and making more multi-crew experiences.

One question brought up older concept ships – some of which were first proposed in 2015 – and whether there’s a timeframe for their release. “At the end of the day, it comes down to priority and scope and resources,” came back the response. The devs then explained the vehicle team’s rigid schedule and the length of time it takes to make ships happen.

Later questions then ran down progress on various ships:

The Hull-C is “pretty close” to complete.

The Ranger motorcycle is blocked by some two-wheel tech needs.

The reworked 600i could be appearing in an upcoming event.

The Apollo medical ship has been pushed down the pipeline.

The Perseus and Nautilus remain in-concept.

The Retaliator bomber rework is paused due to internal resource shifts.

Progress on the Corsair and Merchantman is scheduled for another video preview “in the coming months.”