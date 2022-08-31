Diablo Immortal’s patched in its latest update as season four begins tomorrow

If you’re still playing Diablo Immortal, then first of all, I must congratulate you on managing to navigate August’s many, many launches and events and stay fixated on Blizzard’s controversial upjumped mobile MMO. But second, you’re going to want to check out the studio’s latest dev blog on the this week’s update, as the servers went dark early this morning to implement season four and the new battle pass, which runs through the just about the end of September.

“A new Battle Pass devoted to exercising your Inner Light has arrived, and with it, Season Four begins on September 1, at 3:00 a.m. server time. The Inner Light Battle Pass is host to 40 ranks worth of challenges and rewards, such as Legendary Gems, Crests, Hilts, and more. For adventurers seeking additional treasures from their Battle Pass ranks, we have two paid versions they can upgrade their Battle Pass to for the full duration of the season: the Empowered Battle Pass and Collector’s Empowered Battle Pass.”

If battle passes don’t interest you, the patch itself might, with all its staggered content; it’s added a new helliquary boss that is actually a pair of hellspawn (September 2nd), the Hungering Moon promo (September 9th), the Scorched Sea limited-time event (September 14th), the Mysts of Cyrangar limited-time event (September 21st), and a crapton of bugfixes.