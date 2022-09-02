Betawatch: Dragonflight moves into proper beta testing

What’s the difference between World of Warcraft: Dragonflight between now and last week? Now it’s in actual beta. Like, for-real beta. Yes, the distinction between “alpha” and “beta” in this case might feel exceptionally fuzzy, largely due to all of the fuzz, but the point is that it has the actual beta label now and it’s in beta. Whether or not it’s going to be out before the end of the year as planned remains an open question, but this definitely marks it closer to that category!
- Dysterra has begun its open beta testing round on Steam, so if you’re curious about the game Steam is the way to check it out for yourself.
- Ravendawn has yet to reveal exactly when its beta will happen in September, but it has revealed what’s in said beta in the form of beta patch notes.
- Did you know Fractured Online has a whole test weekend going this weekend? It’s true, and you can hop in if you want to.
- Last and yes, probably least, there’s a new season of content up for testing on The Division 2’s test servers.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta, open beta on September 1st
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta, launching September 27th
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta, early access on September 15th
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Galahad 3093: Open beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Alpha, beta on September 15th
Marvel Snap: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Overwatch 2: Closed PvP beta
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Past Fate: Open alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access, launching on September 6th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access