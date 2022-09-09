Star Citizen shares a preview of alpha 3.18’s new derelicts and offers updates on outposts

Spaceships crash in Star Citizen, and when they do, they sometimes get turned into derelicts to plumb and settlements to explore. While alpha 3.17.2 has already added such locations, two more are incoming in alpha 3.18, which are previewed in this week’s Inside Star Citizen.

The new derelicts in question will feature the ruins of a 600i and a Star Runner, both of which will be located on Daymar. These new derelicts will (obviously) be smaller than the Reclaimer wreck, which means there will be some more variance possible in future derelict sites. As for the Daymar derelicts, players can look forward to larger crash sites and settlements overall, as the devs are trying to make these sites feel more lived-in.

The second half of the video focuses in on progress made to Pyro’s colonial outposts, which readers will recall were one of the primary features of last year’s CitizenCon. The video offers a look at work that’s been done on several new locations, modules, and “outlaw overlays” that transform a homestead into a more rugged environment perfect for the messy criminal element.

