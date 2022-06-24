Star Citizen previews derelict settlements and a new dynamic event arriving in Alpha 3.17.2

Alpha 3.17 of Star Citizen is going to be getting a patch soon, and in that patch players can look forward to a couple of new pieces of content, which were showcased in this week’s Inside Star Citizen episode: settlements that have been built around a crashed Reclaimer, and the new Siege of Orison dynamic event.

The first half of the video makes a lot of hay about the new derelict ship locations that can be found in the game, zeroing in on the architecture, the design, and also how missions will focus on these new locations. The devs also promise that there will be more derelicts to discover beyond the one that was being showcased in the video.

The second half is all about the Siege of Orison dynamic event, which seeks to do for FPS combat what Xeno Threat did for ship combat. As one might anticipate, this will take place near the city of Orison on the planet Crusader, shuttling interested players to a floating island away from the main city to take it back from a marauding force. The event is PvE focused, with some vague mention of controls to discourage PvP, but one of the devs also says that PvP isn’t being completely halted either.

