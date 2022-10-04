Final Fantasy XI plans on more Sortie and Ambuscade content for its October update

If you’re a big fan of the Voracious Resurgence storyline in Final Fantasy XI, we’re sorry to tell you that October’s version update will not be featuring any new portions of that storyline. (If you’re not a fan, hey, good news but same events.) Fortunately, that doesn’t mean that the month’s update will be devoid of content; you’ll be diving into Ambuscade once again for some spooky battle fun against medusae and fomors to fit with the holiday season.

Those of you who are all Ambuscaded out can look forward to Sortie, which is gaining a new section that accordingly unlocks the option to reforge Empyrean Armor to its +3 version. That means more power to chase as you fight your way through more difficult foes, so it all balances out. Check out the full preview on the official site ahead of the patch release later this month; it’s not the biggest patch the game has had in recent memory, but considering it’s yet another monthly update for a game supposedly in maintenance mode, we can cut it some slack.