Dual Universe plans new talents and updated tools in future patches, offers free sub time for sick CSGO clips

Yes, we know that the intersection of CSGO and Dual Universe doesn’t seem like one that should be; we’ll get to that in a moment, but first we’ll cast a highlight on Novaquark’s promise of future updates to the internet spaceship voxelbox, which were summarized in a dev blog.

The dev post offers a broad strokes look at content plans for DU’s updates 1.1 and 1.2 respectively. In update 1.1, players can expect new talents linked to schematic creation, the ability to grid snap blueprints to an already placed construct core, element recycling, and a second wave of cosmetics for Kickstarter backers; while update 1.2 plans on adding a tactical map, new tools for finding wrecks, a revamp of the game’s radar system, asteroid and asteroid tracker updates, and the ability to repair units using scrap. Update 1.2 has no release window yet, but update 1.1 is looking to go live in December.

As for the earlier referenced CSGO… thing: Clip generating software Powder and DU are joining hands in a little collaborative contest that will grant free subscription time to the space sandbox for those who make it to the Powder homepage with their best CSGO clips. Of all of the gaming collaborations that have come before, this is certainly one of them.



@Powder_gg X @dualuniverse The @CSGO challenge is back! 🔥 Get the most kills and also get them featured on the new home page 💪 Already started!

🔴 Ends: Mon Oct 31, 10am GMT pic.twitter.com/IcA8rKLGdc — Powder (@Powder_gg) October 27, 2022