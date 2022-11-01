Guild Wars 2 players re-live the Battle for Lion’s Arch next week as S1E5 returns

Since End of Dragons’ big rollout, Guild Wars 2 has been rereleasing remastered and reimagined versions of every episode of its original living world season, which had theretofore been inaccessible since it wasn’t initially designed to be replayable. But of course, the new versions are, and next week, players will finally meet the last one in the series.

“Next Tuesday, November 8, the final episode of Living World Season 1 returns permanently to Guild Wars 2,” ArenaNet says. “This is the final chapter of Season 1, completing the saga of the battle against Scarlet Briar.” So how are they going to handle the big zone-wide event? I’m glad you asked!

“This update brings with it a new Strike Mission: Old Lion’s Court. Assemble a squad and take on the Watchknight Triumvirate in the ruins of the Grand Piazza in Old Lion’s Arch. You may enter this content from the Scrying Stone in Lion’s Arch or the Strike Mission Portal in Arborstone. We are also adding the Battle for Lion’s Arch itself as a repeatable instanced group encounter. Enter a publicly joinable instance with up to 50 players or create a private squad to take down Scarlet’s minions and repel her invasion of Lion’s Arch.”

Like the rest of the season, the episode is free-to-play; expect more details next week. In the meantime, ArenaNet is planning plenty of hoopla this weekend for the Extra Life stream and reveal, so make sure you’ve entered our giveaway in honor of the patch!