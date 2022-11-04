Star Citizen’s alpha 3.18 will make space truck explosions a more persistent mess with its cargo refactor

If one of your favorite things to do is go space truckin’ in Star Citizen, then you’ll want to pay attention to this week’s Inside Star Citizen episode as it showcases some changes happening to cargo containers and their persistence in alpha 3.18.

The update’s persistent entity streaming tech will now allow 1 SKU-size cargo boxes to physically remain in-game when a ship full of cargo gets blown up, where before destroying a fully loaded ship just generated a bunch of cargo boxes that are 1/8th that size. Whatever isn’t lost in the initial blast will then allow players to either retrieve their haul or steal the goods, depending on which side of the attack they fall on. In addition, update 3.18 will add a new cargo kiosk that provides a bit more fine control over what’s being loaded, while future updates will introduce things like manual or automatic loading and unloading of cargo.

In the second half of the video, the devs talk up their Rastar internal tool that’s being used to populate planets in both Stanton and Pyro with outposts. This portion effectively explains how this new tool will make generating content for Star Citizen easier and faster – something that regular followers have heard many times before.

