Rumor: Diablo IV could release in April 2023, with pre-orders available during The Game Awards 2022

When can players expect to wander the darkity-dark of Diablo IV? Sometime in the first portion of 2023 if some rumors are to be believed. According to rumors from The XboxEra podcast and corroborated by insider reporting from Windows Central, the ARPG could be making its way to players in April 2023.

Both sources reference insider information that says this year’s Game Awards broadcast will feature a new trailer for D4 that will unveil the April launch date as well as open pre-orders for the game when that trailer premieres. These sources first started cropping up in other reports from Reddit last month and all align with the game’s beta testing schedule.

On top of the launch window reveal, reports indicate that there will be a variety of different editions for D4 including a physical collector’s edition, as well as another confirmation of its season-based live service structure and microtransactions plan.

sources: YouTube and Windows Central via Wowhead
