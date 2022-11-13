The MOP Up: Fallout 76’s robots want you to look as dorky as you can be

A recent patch for Fallout 76 concentrated on fixing bugs, such as resetting weekly expedition rewards, adjusting several quest issues, improving the Atomic Shop, and allowing robots to sell short suits for some reason.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

MU Online is preparing to open up transfers from its speed servers to normal ones on November 15th.

Legends of Runeterra’s latest patch “brings a wide variety of balance updates, as well as new cosmetics and upgrades to existing cosmetics.”

Riders of Icarus delivered a small patch that included a farm update, new mounts, and a world buff for November.

Good news, Wolcen players: “Offline players can once again be FABULOUS. We have fixed an issue where newly collected dyes and armour skins would not save to the Cosmetics Menu after ending an offline play session.”

Closers Online celebrated Universal Children’s Day with a series of login rewards.

WURM Online fixed a few bugs regarding pregnant creatures, smelter fires, and flaming skulls.

Realm of the Mad God is testing out seasonal characters: “One of the most interesting aspects of seasonal characters is their exclusive access to missions, an upcoming feature that will allow your seasonal characters to do certain tasks and obtain unique rewards and BXP, only available for the season. Regular characters cannot participate in missions.”

Prosperous Universe kicked off a tutorial video series:

Check out the latest trailer for DNF Project Overkill:

Conan Exiles gave an early look at Chapter 2:

Apex Legends regales us with the story of how Catalyst was created:

Catalyst may have joined @PlayApex just last week, but her journey was written in the stars years ago. ✨ Learn more about the collaborative process that is creating a Legend in Respawn's first episode of "Inside The Studio." pic.twitter.com/8kVi7z6DR5 — Respawn (@Respawn) November 9, 2022

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line