EverQuest: Night of Shadows is coming on December 6

No matter where you go in the EverQuest universe, there’s going to be a launch this holiday season. A week after Daybreak releases EverQuest II: Renewal of Ro, the studio is planning to roll out EverQuest: Night of Shadows.

The studio confirmed that the latest expansion pack to the 1999 MMORPG is scheduled for December 6th at noon Pacific. Night of Shadows can be purchased for $35 (standard edition), $70 (collector’s edition), $140 (premium edition), or $250 (family and friends edition). It includes seven zones across the surface of Luclin, a tradeskill component depot to hold 250 stacks of different items, and all of the additional raids, quests, spells, AAs, and collections that you’d expect with such a release.

“As war rages across the surface of Luclin, disaster has befallen Shadow Haven deep below. The mysterious sealed door has been smashed open, and the great spirit trapped behind it has rampaged through the city, leaving death and destruction before retreating to the unknown caverns it escaped from. What maddened the spirits? How can the Akheva be stopped? Can Shar Vahl survive as war threatens to engulf the city? The truth lies in the shadows — will you survive to find it?” the studio said.