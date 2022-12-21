Star Citizen’s Jumptown 2.0 holds a final round of events for the holidays ahead of its late January update

Care to spend the holiday season fighting other players in an illicit drug lab in space? Then you’re set for Star Citizen’s final hurrah of the Jumptown 2.0 dynamic event, which will be granting players one final taste of the feature before it moves to its 2.1 version sometime later in alpha 3.18’s patch cycle.

Fights at Jumptown will be ticking off every day between Friday, December 23rd, and Tuesday, January 3rd, and while the post notes that an upcoming wipe when 3.18 hits will “make things less lucrative,” the devs still wanted to launch the event “for those simply looking for some mayhem and carnage.” The post also confirms that the 2.1 version of the encounter will be arriving sometime in late January, likely as one of the 3.18.x series of patches, as the base features of alpha 3.18 have already been committed.

For those who are indeed looking for some of that in-game mayhem over the course of the holiday break, timing and details can be found on the site, along with details on how the event works and a player-made video guide.