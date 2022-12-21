Star Citizen’s Jumptown 2.0 holds a final round of events for the holidays ahead of its late January update

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Care to spend the holiday season fighting other players in an illicit drug lab in space? Then you’re set for Star Citizen’s final hurrah of the Jumptown 2.0 dynamic event, which will be granting players one final taste of the feature before it moves to its 2.1 version sometime later in alpha 3.18’s patch cycle.

Fights at Jumptown will be ticking off every day between Friday, December 23rd, and Tuesday, January 3rd, and while the post notes that an upcoming wipe when 3.18 hits will “make things less lucrative,” the devs still wanted to launch the event “for those simply looking for some mayhem and carnage.” The post also confirms that the 2.1 version of the encounter will be arriving sometime in late January, likely as one of the 3.18.x series of patches, as the base features of alpha 3.18 have already been committed.

For those who are indeed looking for some of that in-game mayhem over the course of the holiday break, timing and details can be found on the site, along with details on how the event works and a player-made video guide.

source: official site (1, 2)
Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $500M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
Advertisement
Previous articleDark Age of Camelot celebrates the Midwinter Festival once more

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments